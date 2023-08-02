VXI Global Solutions, a customer experience management and business transformation services company, has made its foray into India by opening a development centre here.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has inaugurated the 1.20-lakh sq. ft. facility at Madhapur which can house 1,000 employees.

“It will accommodate over 1,000 employees by the end of 2023. We have plans to expand the base by increasing the total number of employees to 10,000 over the next five years,” a company statement said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old company has over 42,000 employees in over 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. The firm is backed by Bain Capital Private Equity.

“Our investment in Hyderabad is a first step toward a long-term commitment to the country, as we establish VXI as a major contender and preferred employer for India-based contact centre and customer engagement solutions,” Jared Morrison, Chief Operating Officer of VXI Global Solutions, said.

