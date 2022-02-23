Vymo raises $22 million in Series C funding

Bengaluru, February 23

Vymo, an intelligent sales engagement platform, has raised $22 million in Series C funding from Bertelsmann Investments along with the participation by existing investors Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

To date, Vymo has raised $45 million with the latest round of funding being used to help accelerate the company’s expansion into new markets including the US. As part of the financing, Bertelsmann’s Rohit Sood, will be joining the company’s board.

“2021 was a momentous year for us with quarterly growth at more than 20 per cent, 142 per cent net recurring revenue (NRR) and zero logo churn. We also entered the US market with wins like Berkshire Hathaway and onboarded some of the largest insurers in Japan. Sales tech is a $10 billion+ opportunity in just these two countries alone and this fundraise will help accelerate our growth plans for these markets,” said Yamini Bhat, Co-founder and CEO of Vymo.

Vymo’s churn and adoption metrics prove the point. Vymo has a staggering NRR of 142 per cent - easily the top 0.5 percentile among SaaS companies globally. With daily active users accounting for over 75 per cent across 250,000 users in more than eight countries, and an average of 60 mins per day spent by users, Vymo’s engagement is stronger than Slack or Instagram. Having become the go-to choice for large sales teams, Vymo has added a user every three mins in 2021.

“Vymo belongs to that rare breed of startups that is mission-critical to large enterprises and has proven rapid RoI for its customers across continents. We love technologies that are focused, deep and sticky [indicative],” said Rohit Sood, Partner at BII.

Founded in 2013 by Yamini Bhat and Venkat Malladi, Vymo helps improve sales outcomes through bottom insights and interventions. The company has since grown rapidly on the back of major enterprise client wins across Asia, Japan and North America and partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Softbank, Lineworks, and EY. Vymo is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Singapore, Bangalore and Tokyo. Vymo’s clients include Berkshire Hathaway, BNP Paribas, AIA, AXA, Generali, Sunlife and HDFC Bank among others.