Waaree Energies said on Thursday that it will establish its first manufacturing facility in the US in Houston. The facility, located in Brookshire, will have an initial capacity to manufacture 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules annually by the end of 2024.

Waaree plans to invest up to $1 billion over the next four years to scale its annual module manufacturing production up to 5 GW by 2027, making it one of the largest solar module manufacturing facilities in the US, the company said.

It will also add an integrated US-manufactured solar cell facility that is expected to be operational by 2025. In total, Waaree’s new facility is expected to create over 1,500 jobs in the US at full capacity, it added.

Ambitious plans

Its ambitious expansion in the US benefits from the long-term supply agreement with SB Energy of 1 GW in construction, and more than 15 GW of solar and storage in development across the US.

Waaree will supply multi-GWs of solar modules to SB Energy over the next five years, following the commissioning of the facility which is expected to be set-up in 2024. The deal further enhances SB Energy’s leadership in the domestic supply chain and ensures availability of modules for a growing pipeline of projects.

“In partnership with a company of SB Energy’s mission and stature, Waaree is fostering a solar manufacturing ecosystem in Texas, a State that has taken a leading position in clean energy manufacturing,” Waaree Chairman and Managing Director Hitesh Doshi said.

Waaree already has a major presence in the US solar market. Till date, Waaree has supplied over 4 GW of modules from its current Indian facility to US customers.

“Most major components used in the manufacturing of these solar modules will be sourced domestically, enabled in part due to the Inflation Reduction Act,” Warree Solar Americas Board Member Sunil Rathi said.

“By setting up the new facility in the Houston area, Waaree brings critical technologies that will boost American solar production, reducing reliance on overseas sources while supporting strong US jobs, he added.