Wage revision offer fair, says HAL management; unions continue strike

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) management on Tuesday claimed its wage settlement offer to the unions, of between 9 and 24 per cent, is fair and in conformity with pacts finalised by other defence PSUs.

But the unions rejected the offer, claiming it was not in tune with present trends. They said they would continue with their indefinite strike.

“Instead of appreciating this (management offer) the unions have come up with demands that are unviable,” VM Chamola, Director-HR, HAL, told reporters.

“The management has brought to the attention of the unions the unsustainability and untenability several times, but still they are on strike,” he added. Per the HAL management offer, the employees will benefit to the extent of ₹16,000 to ₹22,000 per head with an average pay hike of 17 per cent.

HAL Finance Director CB Anantakrishnan said: “The company is on a growth-oriented path. Whatever orders we signed a couple of years ago are (now) in the product delivery phase. We have gone with an open mind to implement the wage settlement.”

Unions reject claims

Rubbishing the claims of the managment, Suryadevara Chandrasekhar, Chief Convenor of the All India HAL Trade Unions’ Coordination Committee, said: “We are demanding benefits on par with the other defence PSUs.”