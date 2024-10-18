The unique idea of turning bottled water into moving billboards for brands seems to be paying off for Wahter.

Since its launch, Wahter has garnered strong market reception and impressive return on investment for its clients. It is now exploring new advertising models to further expand its reach and offerings.

Amitt Nenwani, co-founder of Wahter said the company has redefined how brands reach consumers by cutting through the clutter of online platforms and engaging with consumers in the real world.

Wahter has turned bottle labels into mobile billboards, offering continuous brand exposure and making every bottle a direct link between brands and their audience.

Wahter has over 100 Kiosks and strollers in Delhi NCR, including exclusive high footfall locations like Kartavya Path and India Gate. It has also partnered with select malls and golf courses.

Wahter is priced at Re 1 for 250 ml and ₹2 for 500 ml. Given the encouraging response, the company has developed aggressive expansion plans.

Several brands, including global names, have reported significant returns on investment. For instance, boAt achieved a 20 per cent RoI on its awareness campaign, while Vijay Sales recovered 100 per cent of its advertising spend while the campaign was still active, he said.

Internationally recognized ACE Capitals saw a 5 per cent ROI through strategic distribution in NCR, and Crepfe, another partner, recorded an 18 per cent ROI.

Having tasted success, Wahter is considering new advertising models that will broaden its reach, allowing brands to tap into a wider range of demographics. The aim is to provide even more targeted and measurable solutions that help brands align with specific audiences and drive more meaningful engagement, said Nenwani.

“We’re excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and will soon be introducing some exciting new additions to our platform,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit