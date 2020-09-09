Wakefit.co launches ‘Babloo Artist’ campaign featuring actor Vijay Raaz

Direct-to-consumer sleep solutions start-up Wakefit.co marked its foray into the home solutions space with the launch of its informative brand campaign ‘Babloo Artist’ featuring Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz.

The character, Babloo Carpenter, attempts to create awareness about the value proposition offered by Wakefit.co in transforming Indian homes into well designed, comfortable spaces. The campaign not only attempts to resonate with customers looking for ergonomic home furniture at affordable prices, it also seeks to connect with the carpenter community to showcase that they are the partners in this new era of home assembly.

The struggles of being a retail carpenter in an online world, seen through the lens of Babloo Artist, seek to draw your attention to the plight of the men who are behind some of the most aesthetically designed furniture perched comfortably at your homes. Wakefit.co is striving to merge the designs, financing options and affordability of e-commerce with the convenience offered by a neighbourhood carpenter. With Wakefit.co’s entry into the home solutions space, it is not only addressing the changing needs of the consumers in terms of home solutions, but also aiding employment to talented local craftsmen.

To hire 150 carpenters

The company plans to hire 150 carpenters from across cities providing them with full time employment.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and co-founder, Wakefit.co, said: “We are driven by the vision to transform the way Indian homes incorporate well-being and health into everyday living. The pandemic has altered our work and lifestyle, and suddenly more attention is being paid towards homes, furniture, interiors and ergonomics. Essentially, home is the one place that people are going to be spending a lot of time, and our decision to foray into the home solutions space aims to address this need. With the Babloo Artist campaign, we are inviting local artists in the home furniture space, as well as encouraging customers, to join us on this exciting new journey. And who better than Vijay Raaz to convey this message in his inimitable style.”

The company has invested more than ₹15 crore in capex with six vertically integrated factories spread across Bengaluru, Jodhpur and Delhi, and is committed to upskilling and onboarding hundreds of neighbourhood carpenters.

Wakefit.co’s newly-launched furniture range includes an array of products from ergonomic study desks and dining tables, comfortable beds, plush couches, trendy bookshelves, wardrobes and coffee tables, modern TV units and spacious shoe racks. The home solutions range addresses the current need for homeowners to reorganise their homes to harbour the changing realities of the pandemic world.