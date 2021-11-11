Wakefit.co raises ₹200-crore Series C funding from SIG, others

Home and sleep solutions company, Wakefit.co has raised ₹200 crore (about $28 million) Series C funding from SIG along with participation of Sequoia Capital India and Verlinvest.

In this round of funding, Wakefit.co was valued at about $380 million. The Series C funding comes within a year of its Series B round, where the company raised ₹185 crore from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India. With a portfolio that previously included mattresses, pillows, bed frames, mattress protector, comforter, neck pillows and back cushions, Wakefit.co has now expanded to include home products such as study-tables, bookshelves, shoe racks, TV units, side tables, coffee tables, dining tables, towels, and more. It manufactures its products in-house at factories in Bengaluru, Jodhpur and Delhi. It sells across India through its own online portal and through other online marketplaces.

This funding will be used by Wakefit.co to strengthen its omnichannel expansion plans and boost supply chain and logistics management, technological enhancement, increase marketing spends while also hiring across all levels in the months to come.

Increasing demand

With over 45 per cent of its revenue coming from beyond the top 8 cities, the company plans to cater to the increasing demand by continuing its focus on R&D and expanding product lines to include lighting, decor, furnishings and more in addition to its sleep and furniture products. Wakefit.co takes pride in its customer experience and product innovation and plans on further strengthening these areas by investing extensively in the enhancement of research, setting up state-of-the-art factories, warehouses and experience centres, innovative marketing campaigns, as well as skill-building for staff and contract workers.

The home and sleep solutions start-up expects demand to continue to surge over the next few months.

Commenting on the fundraise, Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-Founder of Wakefit.co, said, “The infusion comes at a strategic point in time for us, as we drill down on large-scale expansion across the country. As the number one sleep player in India (online), we are aiming to replicate our success in the home and furnishings space too. The Series C round will help us broaden our category offerings, as well as create avenues for deeper geographical penetration.”

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder of Wakefit.co, said, “We have built Wakefit.co on the strong foundation of research excellence and customer-centricity, which has attracted like-minded investors to put their faith in the company. We are extremely grateful to SIG for believing in our vision and are delighted that our existing investors have extended a show of confidence by investing additional funds in the company. The Series C round is an important inflection point for us, as we target aggressive expansion plans in the years to come.”