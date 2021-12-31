WallMantra raises ₹2 crore in seed round

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Delhi NCR-based Home Decor and furnishing platform WallMantra has raised ₹2 crore from Fluid Ventures Fund in their seed round.
It plans to utilize the funds to strengthen sales and marketing capabilities and introduce décor products for both Indian and US markets.
Founded by Jitesh Agarwal, Shivam Agarwal and Kundan Lal, WallMantra manufactures and sells home decor & furnishing products at an affordable price. The product range includes paintings, mirrors, smart furniture, curtains, and bed sheets.
“With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Home nesting became a necessity and due to this tremendous shift, consumers started investing in enhancing their new homebound lifestyle and this lifestyle has been a driving force for WallMantra, that has been innovating and launching products based on the continuous consumer buying behaviour and this led to 90 per cent of the sales comes from their own website”, said Amit Singal, Founding Partner, Fluid Ventures.
The start-up said it sells over 10,000 products every month from their website and has a customer base of around 2.5 lakh across the country with a repeat of 25 per cent month on month.
“We are expanding into international markets as well as the furniture segment as we grow at a rapid pace. Partnership with Fluid Ventures is going to help the brand substantially on our path to growth”, added Jitesh Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder, WallMantra
