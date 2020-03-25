Walmart appoints Sameer Aggarwal as CEO for India

Walmart India on Wednesday said it has elevated Sameer Aggarwal to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective April 1. He will report directly to Dirk Van den Berghe, EVP and Regional CEO of Asia and Global Sourcing at Walmart.

He is taking over from Krish Iyer, who is retiring from full-time management and will assume an advisory role at Walmart India, the company added.

Aggarwal joined Walmart India in April 2018 as Executive Vice-President overseeing strategy and administration and was promoted to Deputy CEO in January 2020. Walmart India currently operates 28 Best Price cash-and-carry stores in the country.

In a statement, Berghe said: “Sam (Aggarwal) has done a fantastic job in the past two years. He led the charge to make our proposition more customer centric, developing digital offerings to prepare for our omnichannel services in the future. I look forward to seeing him make a greater impact for our Best Price members and associates in India.”

“Iyer will work with Aggarwal until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition. Following this, he will remain in an advisor role to ensure Walmart continues to benefit from his wealth of experience,” the company said.

Aggarwal has more than two decades of international business experience, including leadership roles at Yum! Brands in South-East Asia, Sainsbury’s in the UK and China and McKinsey & Co in Australia, it added.