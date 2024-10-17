Walmart on Wednesday said that it is expanding sourcing of Indian food and snack products to offer products from a diverse range of suppliers including Britannia, Bikano, VAHDAM, Jayanti Spices and HyFun, among others, in the US market ahead of Diwali.

“Together, they will supply a diverse range of well-loved snacks and food products to Walmart’s US customers. The product lineup caters to Diwali celebrations as well as additional staples often found in American pantries. Offerings include premium tea, ready-to-eat and frozen foods, traditional snacks, spices, and festive packs,” it added in a statement.

Products by Britannia and Bikano will be available this Diwali, while brands such as Regal Kitchen and VAHDAM are already available to the Walmart US customer. Jayanti Spices and Hyfun Foods currently have products under Walmart’s Great Value brand.

“Walmart is committed to providing our customers with a wide variety of unique and diverse product offerings,” said Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President, Sourcing at Walmart. “As part of our goal to increase exports from India to $10 billion per year by 2027, we’re excited to bring a taste of India’s rich culture and traditions to our customers in the US during the holiday season and beyond,” Albright added.

Indian food brands and suppliers are selling in Walmart’s US stores, Sam’s Club and Walmart.com.

Products from other sellers and brands, such as AB World Foods, Kitchens of India, Pride of India, Rani Brand Authentic Indian Foods, The Cumin Club, and Tasty Bite, will also be available on Walmart.com, it added.

In addition to forming new supplier relationships, Walmart is strengthening its collaboration with Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd to ensure the continued availability of its popular Danish Butter Cookies in its US stores. “The cookies were sold during last year’s holiday season and will be back by popular demand,” it added.