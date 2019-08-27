Walmart Foundation unveils grants to support farmers

Walmart Foundation on Tuesday announced grants of about ₹34 crore ($4.8 million) to Digital Green and TechnoServe as part of its long-term commitments to support initiatives that focus on improving farmer livelihoods.

These grants have been given to support programmes that will enable smallholder farmers have access to agriculture technology, training on best agricultural practices, enhance access to formal markets and skill and capacity building for farmer producer organisations.

$25-m committed

Kathleen McLaughlin, EVP and Chief Sustainability Officer at Walmart and President of Walmart Foundation, said, “Last year in September, Walmart Foundation had committed to contributing $25 million (₹180 crore) over the next five years to improve farmer livelihood in India.

As part of this commitment, we have announced these two new grants to TechnoServe and Digital Green.”

The company said these grants are expected to have a positive impact on more than 81,000 farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangan and Uttar Pradesh.

Buying from farmers

Walmart India has also made commitments to source 25 per cent of the produce sold in its Cash & Carry stores directly from farmers by 2023, McLaughlin added.

“We hope that Walmart Foundation’s commitments, alongside the work of Walmart India’s direct farm sourcing teams will help contribute to sustainable agriculture development in India,” she said.