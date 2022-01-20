Walmart looks to grow Indian sellers base on its US marketplace

As part of its strategy to increase sourcing from India, Walmart is inviting select Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves more than 120 million US shoppers each month. The retail major said that this will further expand its engagement with Indian exporters. “India is already one of Walmart’s top sourcing markets, and the company has set an ambitious goal of exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027,” it added.

The retail major is looking to add new sellers from India as part of a global drive to expand the Marketplace’s product assortment. Selected sellers will be able to leverage on Walmart Fulfillment Services, allowing them to use Walmart’s warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US, along with platform tools to streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback.

“Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as Marketplace sellers. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the US,” said Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing.

Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer added, “The opportunity to easily access global consumers can be transformative for Indian sellers. Outstanding ‘Make in India’ brands can expand their global networks, learn export best practices and diversify their product categories in concert with Walmart as they take on the world.”

Dedicated team

A dedicated cross border trade team has been set up in India to help sellers onboard and grow on the platform. The team supports Indian sellers to meet applicable international regulations and Walmart Responsible Sourcing standards, develop new product lines and enhance their capabilities in packaging, marketing, supply chain management and more to upgrade their operations for export success, it added.

Indian firms such as Delphi Leather India, Mahi Exports, Touchstone Gems & Jewelry and Welspun are among those already selling on Walmart Marketplace.

“The Marketplace opportunity extends Walmart’s efforts to support small sellers in India through its business. At the grassroots level, Walmart and Flipkart are helping Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with export ambitions prepare to participate in the global supply chain via the Walmart Vriddhi supplier development program,” the statement added.