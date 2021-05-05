Walt Disney Company, Star India pledge ₹50 crore towards Covid-19 relief efforts in India

The Walt Disney Company and Star India have pledged financial support of ₹50 crore towards the ongoing Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

The announcement was made through Star India and Disney India’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on the microblogging platform, K. Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India said: "We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against Covid-19. The Walt Disney Company and Star India are humbly contributing INR 50 crore to aid relief efforts. The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to India, and builds upon the INR 28 crore that our company contributed towards Covid-19 relief in 2020."

The proceeds will be utilised to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, the company said.

This is in addition to ₹28 crore that The Walt Disney Company and Star India have contributed towards Covid-19 relief in 2020.

The company will also continue to support relief efforts through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts program. As part of the programme, the company will match employee donations to pre-approved charitable organisations.