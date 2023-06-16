Private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold 6.4 crore shares of Kalyan Jewellers, or 6.2 per cent of its equity on the NSE’s block deal window, in a deal worth ₹723.8 crore, exchange data showed.

The seller was Highdell Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Highdell held 23.8 per cent stake in the jewellery company as on March 31, and with this its stake comes down to 17.6 per cent. The deal was done at a price of ₹113.10.

The buyers included Nomura India Investment Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage fund, and Franklin Templeton MF, who bought around 3.4 crore shares.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers ended 14.8 per cent higher at ₹131.10 rupees on the NSE on Friday.