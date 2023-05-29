Wardwizard Innovations has announced the establishment of EV Centre of Excellence at Dogra Regimental Centre, Ayodhya Cantt in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement. The new initiative is a move to empower ‘Agniveers’ and other retired army officers.

Wardwizard has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dogra Regiment prior to the establishment of the new unit. The collaboration aims to provide specialized skill development and employement opportunities in the flourishing Electric Vehicle (EV) industry for ‘Agniveers’ and other retired army officers.

As part of the Enable to Empower project, Wardwizard Innovations, in partnership with the Dogra Regiment, will conduct a 5-6-day training workshop for selected retired officers/personnel. The training program is designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and expertise about Electric Vehicle domain. Joy ebike vehicles and components will help the participants to gain insights into various aspects of Electric Vehicles.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited says, “The EV Centre of Excellence has designed classes to provide practical training, lectures, and industry exposure in various areas of the EV industry. The centre will organise Training of Teachers (ToT) programs to ensure that faculty members stay updated with the latest developments in their respective fields. Equipped with state-of-the-art technical equipment, including part display tables, low-speed scooters, battery and charging facilities, chargers, and ERickshaw.”