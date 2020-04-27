Warriors on Wheels: Mahindra & Mahindra ties up with DDB Mudra Group to express gratitude to essential workers

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
In a tribute to all the individuals helping India by transporting essential goods and services under extraordinary times, auto major Mahindra & Mahindra has expressed gratitude to the #WarriorsOnWheels in its new campaign.
Watching the milkman deliver early morning or a grocery shop-owner open his shutters, even from an individual’s window, helps create a sense of stability amid the uncertainty. The conglomerate collaborated with digital agency DDB Mudra Group and used this insight in its heart-warming film.
The film thanks these #WarriorsOnWheels who keep India moving, even while it seemingly stands still - “Ye desh abhi ruka nahi hai” (this nation has not yet stopped).
The film is a tribute to the warriors who are braving it out, to make other people’s lives easier. While personal vehicles are stranded at home, commercial vehicles have taken the load of providing essential services such as groceries, vegetables, milk, LPG, waste management and more.
The film aims to understand the changing consumer behaviour in response to Covid-19.
Speaking on the campaign, Vikram Garga, Vice-President, Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: “During these unprecedented times, everyone has been confined to their homes. But even during this lockdown, there are people out there, who without worrying about themselves are catering to all our essential needs and driving positive change. This is the true ‘Rise’.”
Though the corporate operates across vast geographies, its governing spirit and branding of ‘Rise’ binds the team, to not only chart new frontiers, but to conquer them too. It is the same emotion and philosophy that is extended to the #WarriorsOnWheels.
