Wataru Nakano appointed President, MD Isuzu India

Isuzu Motors India (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors , Japan, today announced the appointment of Wataru Nakano as the President and Managing Director of the company. Prior to the role, Nakano was the General Manager of LCV Business Department, Isuzu Motors, Japan. He takes over the role of the President and MD of IMI from Tsuguo Fukumura.

“Nakano brings his rich global experience of over 30 years in the areas of international sales operations and business strategy to India. His vast experience will add to accelerating Isuzu’s growth in the domestic and export markets,” the company said in a press release.

The Japanese automaker also announced a few other changes to its top management in India. The company appointed Toru Kishimoto, General Manager, Isuzu Oceania, Europe & Americas Dept., Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan, as the Deputy Managing Director of IMI. He succeeds Ken Takashima.

“Toru Kishimoto has an experience of over three decades across global markets. He comes with a rich experience in distribution and marketing of ISUZU products in Europe, Thailand and key emerging markets. He is also familiar with the Indian market in his earlier role at IMI, as Vice President leading the Sales and Marketing function,” the release said.

Rajesh Mittal, Senior V-P , from UD Trucks Corp., Japan joined the top management team as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President of IMI.

“Rajesh Mittal brings 37 years of technical, business and operations experience predominantly in the commercial vehicles industry, across global markets. He was heading Logistics at UD Trucks Corp., Japan prior to this assignment. He has played vital roles in the automotive technology domain and supply chain logistics also,” the company said.