Wavin takes over Dura-Line manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Wavin, a pipes and fittings solution provider for the building and infrastructure industry, announced the acquisition of the Dura-Line manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.
Dura-Line, part of Orbia, is a manufacturer of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduits serving the telecommunications, enterprise, and electrical markets. Wavin will continue producing the advanced water and gas pipes and fittings for below-ground use and invest in new technology assets to produce Wavin PVC and CPVC products for supply of drinking water, proficient transport of sewage and rainwater for better sanitation, and hygiene.
“At Wavin, we are committed to enabling clean and safe water supplies, as well as better sanitation and hygiene, which are paramount in India. The acquisition of Dura-Line’s manufacturing plant is a major step on our global expansion journey. We are excited about achieving our goal of setting up a manufacturing unit in India to serve the market- a significant milestone of expanding our global footprint with our own factory in India,” Freek Crum, President, Wavin Asia-Pacific, said in a statement.
Wavin will produce a wide range of PVC/ CPVC/ SWR pipes and fittings locally with the latest development.
“India market, with its double-digit growth potential of infrastructure markets, makes it among the priority markets for us globally. We are progressing as per our plans for building local manufacturing capacity in the country,” Freek added,
Both Wavin and Dura-Line are group companies within Orbia, a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions for building and infrastructure, precision agriculture, health care delivery and data communications.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...