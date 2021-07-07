Wavin takes over Dura-Line manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Wavin, a pipes and fittings solution provider for the building and infrastructure industry, announced the acquisition of the Dura-Line manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Dura-Line, part of Orbia, is a manufacturer of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduits serving the telecommunications, enterprise, and electrical markets. Wavin will continue producing the advanced water and gas pipes and fittings for below-ground use and invest in new technology assets to produce Wavin PVC and CPVC products for supply of drinking water, proficient transport of sewage and rainwater for better sanitation, and hygiene.

“At Wavin, we are committed to enabling clean and safe water supplies, as well as better sanitation and hygiene, which are paramount in India. The acquisition of Dura-Line’s manufacturing plant is a major step on our global expansion journey. We are excited about achieving our goal of setting up a manufacturing unit in India to serve the market- a significant milestone of expanding our global footprint with our own factory in India,” Freek Crum, President, Wavin Asia-Pacific, said in a statement.

Lucrative growth potential

Wavin will produce a wide range of PVC/ CPVC/ SWR pipes and fittings locally with the latest development.

“India market, with its double-digit growth potential of infrastructure markets, makes it among the priority markets for us globally. We are progressing as per our plans for building local manufacturing capacity in the country,” Freek added,

Both Wavin and Dura-Line are group companies within Orbia, a global leader in specialty products and innovative solutions for building and infrastructure, precision agriculture, health care delivery and data communications.