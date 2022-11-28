The Chennai-based WayCool, a food and agri-tech platform, has expanded its Ready-To-Cook (RTC) portfolio with the launch of Freshey’s breads range. This is available in three variants - milk, sandwich and brown bread.

The newly launched Freshey’s bread is available in packs of 350 grams (milk), 400 grams (brown) and 450 grams (sandwich) across Chennai, says a release.

BP Ravindran, Chief Business Officer, WayCool Foods, said that while the company has launched the product in Chennai, there is a plan to introduce this to other key cities in Tamil Nadu in the coming months.

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder & Managing Director, WayCool, said that launching Freshey’s bread range will enhance the company’s presence on the breakfast table.