Wayfair, an e-commerce furniture company headquartered in the US has announced the expansion of its workforce at its newly inaugurated Talent Development Center (TDC) in Bengaluru. The company aims to increase its team size to 700 from 400 by the year’s end.

Businessline previously reported on Wayfair’s global expansion plans focusing on recruiting tech professionals to bolster its business operations. Fiona Tan, CTO at Wayfair, emphasised on how the Talent Development Center (TDC) in Bengaluru plays a crucial role in enhancing customer experience, strengthening supply chain relations, optimizing e-commerce capabilities, and advancing data sciences across key markets including the UK, Germany, North America, the US, Canada, and the EU.

The company currently employees 400 people and has launched a 6-month internship program. The internship was a success, claims the company, receiving overwhelming responses. Of the 41 selected interns, 36 have been offered full-time positions with the company.

Ryan Gilchrist, Chief People Officer at Wayfair, emphasized the strategic importance of leveraging as a pipeline for entry-level talent. “This approach has proven successful not only in Bengaluru but also globally, enhancing Wayfair’s brand visibility in regions where it lacks a consumer presence”, he added.

The internship selection process includes both technical and non-technical evaluations. The company collaborates with universities that mandate internships as part of their curriculum, particularly targeting eighth-semester students, said Rohit Kalia, Head of Technology and Site Leader Wayfair India TDC.

Wayfair has partnered with several prominent B-schools and technical institutes, including BITS, IIT Jabalpur, IIT Lucknow, IIT Vadodara, IIIT Allahabad, IIIT Naya Raipur, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, PES University, and Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology.

