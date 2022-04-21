We continue to have a positive business in India: Lance Little of Roche

Many health care systems during the course of Covid were unable to react fast because infrastructure and diagnostic testing was not well established. However, now there is visible change as countries ramp up their labs and hospitals, says Lance Little, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostics Asia Pacific.

In an interview with BusinessLine, he talks about Roche’s India push, healthcare challenges here apart from Covid, and emerging trends in the healthcare industry. Excerpts:

What has Covid meant for Roche ?

Within a month of the Covid genome being published, we had our first diagnostic test available in the market. Then over the next two years, we developed the test and moved it onto highly automated systems which now exist in India.

The Cobas (analysers) were made available in India for high volume Covid testing. So antigen tests in the rapid format or in high volume format can be along with molecular PCR tests (in Cobas). This allows countries to manage Covid stages.

None of these tests existed prior to Covid; they were developed in response to the pandemic. And this was built from zero.

How did Covid impact the diagnostic businesses in India?

We continue to have a positive business in India. If we think about the nature of diagnostics companies, they provide tests in all areas of health. Now, when a country goes into lockdown, elective surgeries and, for a while, critical ones like cancer treatments do not happen, thereby having a negative impact on business. This is what Covid has done.

However, in the meantime, hospitals are overwhelmed by Covid and we were able to provide Covid tools which help balance out losses associated with any routine diagnostics.

A huge part of India is still at risk; we certainly hope that the next variant of Covid becomes milder and surgeries and normal interactions with the healthcare system are able to resume on a steady scale.

India is a price sensitive market. Any concerns ?

Given the structural nature of the market here, there is space for everybody. However, we also have to understand that innovation doesn’t come from the lower end of the market. Innovation costs money and comes from more establish players. And if we can bring that, like we did during Covid, and still be affordable, then I think we are doing the right job.

Any particular disease patterns that your see here?

What we see is a high level of infectious disease burden such as HIV and cervical cancer. Roche has managed other diseases like malaria and dengue through good diagnostic tools and treatment management.

Tuberculosis is another well known disease. We have the tools to address this too.

Then there is diabetes, often called the mother of all diseases. More than 77 million adults here are living with diabetes and we probably know only about 57 per cent of the total; almost half are not even diagnosed. So the ongoing co-morbidities that happen as a result of diabetes (loss of eyesight, blood flow impairment in limbs) impact the health care system down the road.

Around 25 per cent of India’s in-vitro diagnostics environment is considered organised. One of the big challenges is accreditation. We need to enable our laboratories with appropriate ISO certification and accreditation.

Has the Russia–Ukraine war impacted business, especially logistics?

There are logistics issues, yes, and not only because of the Ukraine crisis. Truth be told, there have been a lot of logistics issues due to Covid.

If we go (back) two years when planes stopped flying, with the massive reduction of supplies on ships and planes, we were scrambling to provide goods and products to countries. Supply chain was a tremendous challenge and it still is. Getting product from various manufacturing sites to all parts of the world has been a tremendous challenge and something that we looking at very specifically with Roche.

Could you share recent healthcare trends observed in APAC?

There are a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region which are driving towards providing foundational level healthcare for their entire population. For example, India has Ayushman Bharat .

In addition to this, science and knowledge around disease is increasing. Therefore, instead of blanket treatments, we see ones targeted to specific individuals.

The third thing is preparation for future pandemics. Some countries which saw SARS, MERS, and now Covid are now stocking their laboratories and hospitals with the latest technology so that they can react quickly.