We expect steel prices to remain stable over next few weeks: TV Narendran, CEO, Tata Steel

The government’s continued thrust on infrastructure development augurs well for steel making companies, especially for Tata Steel, which recently added production capacity through the acquisition of NINL. TV Narendran, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Steel, talks about steel demand, raw material cost pressure and the reason behind acquiring NINL. Edited excerpts:

What has changed for you from the Q3 of last year?

Steel prices have changed significantly. Costs have also risen significantly but the hike in steel price has more than offset the increase in costs. Compared to the previous quarter, the domestic demand growth was strong but international markets like south east Asian markets weakened. Consequently, a lot of volume of exports markets was diverted to Indian markets, not just by us but by our peers as well. So, there was some pressure on volumes in Q3, and in November and December prices started dropping particularly for flat products. We have concluded negotiations for auto contracts in India.

Overall demand has improved in India but not to the level expected. Asian prices were a bit soft but that has changed now. Europe has been steady. Semiconductor supplies are getting better. Production has been strong across geographies but sales were a bit weaker due to market conditions. The inventory build-up we had in Q3 will be taken care of in Q4.

How do you see the overall demand for steel as compared to pre-Covid times?

The demand is already at pre-Covid level. In fact, if you see the steel production in India, we are currently at 30 million tonne (mt) a quarter, which is 120 mt a year. And if I allow for exports, we are pretty much at pre-Covid, wherein we were producing 104 mt steel. We have actually recovered quite well.

The Budget put a lot of focus on infrastructure. What is your take on consequent steel demand and the revival of private sector investment?

Focus on infrastructure is great which means more money will be spent on building that infra which creates jobs in construction, which also means putting more money in people’s hands thereby boosting consumption. Secondly, it creates construction activity which is good for steel demand. Thirdly, the cost outside the factory gate dilutes our competitiveness. As infrastructure rises, those costs will get addressed as well.

Private sector investment has started to come back and it has been led by the steel industry, which has announced investment worth more than ₹1,00,000 crore, far more than any other industry in the Indian economy.

How are you dealing with inflation and what about dynamic pricing? Are you looking at that?

We certainly started doing that in Europe. We started to put a surcharge on carbon costs because it fluctuates significantly. We need to think about this because volatility does not help anybody. Today coking coal prices are higher than what steel prices were three years back. High input costs have an impact on cost competitiveness, but if you can pass on that price rise, then at least you are protecting your margins.

The second part is that it sucks in a lot of working capital because the steel industry imports coal from Australia, and the cost of coal has tripled in the last year or two. But indexed contracts may be the solution. It will also help MSMEs in India because a part of their problem is high input cost. However, the bigger problem is the volatility. The industry and government must come forward and restructure it correctly.

What is coming in the way of implementing it in India?

The customer should be willing. In Singapore we did this. Wherever the government was the customer, Tata Steel dealt directly with contractors who were taking fixed price contracts of the government. We asked for contracts on a fixed term based on the index value– if that index goes up then you pay the contractor more, if it goes down you pay less.

Have you been able to take forward indexation and bring a consensus, because the user industry is always complaining about higher steel prices?

When steel prices drop nobody wants to talk about it.

The problem is in volatility– if you think you can work it to your advantage, well and good. But it’s always a challenge because sometimes it works and sometimes not. Often times, people get into fixed price contracts based on their hunch of future steel prices. For the health of the ecosystem, indexed contracts are something we should consider, and may be we can start with the government.

How do you see pricing in future?

Generally, the sentiment has changed. Steel prices dropped rapidly in November and December, triggered by a significant drop in coking coal and iron ore prices, but prices of both raw materials have gone up in the last few weeks. Demand is returning with focus on infrastructure and China is managing its own economy.

Overall the sentiment is more positive than it was four weeks ago. We expect steel prices to remain stable over the next few weeks. Already some prices have increased ibut we have not fully recovered from the fall din November and December.

During the first nine months Tata Steel repaid ₹ 17,376 crore debt and net debt stands at just under ₹ 63,000 crore. What further de-leveraging plans do you have?

We wanted healthy financial ratios and wanted to bring net debt to EBIDTA to below 1, and we have done it. Net debt would have gone down significantly but ₹12,100 crore, (due to NINL acquisition) has added to the debt. Having a net debt to EBIDTA is a prudent target, rather than looking at absolute debt target. The India business is growing and it has always generated cash and been profitable. The European business is able to stand on its own.

Experts say NINL is an expensive buy. How will NINL bring value to your long steel business?

NINL has high strategic and operational value. Our existing sites like Kalinganagar and Miramandali allow ss to grow in flat products. Kalinganagar, which is growing from 3 to 8 mt, can go up to 16 mt. We can build long products there but it’s not ideal to have long and flat product in the same complex. Both sites put together can go to 25 mt from the current 8 mt, as Miramandali can go to 10 mt. What we missed was a site for long products, which Loill continue to grow in India because of focus on infrastructure. We have very good equity base and good brands with us, but our market share is 10 per cent.

NINL is a 2,500 acre site and is located across the road from our Kalinganagar site. We can easily go to 5 mt in stage 1, and to 10 mt in stage 2. Basically, in Kalinganagar itself where we have 6,000 acres, we can build 25 mt. . That gives us tremendous opportunities to drive cost competitiveness for both long and flat products. NINL also has 100 mt iron ore, for which the lease is valid till 2067. Our existing iron ore mines are up for renewal in 2030 and we have enough iron ore for the medium term future. The strategic value of NINL to Tata Steel is much higher than the others.

What is the capex plans for Tata Steel?

We have just completed the due diligence and will talk about NINL capex plans after we have more access. Roads and railway tracks are already there at NINL, so the cost of building a 4-5 mt capacity will be far, far less. For Tata Steel, our guidance for capex is ₹10,000-₹12,000 crore a year and that will continue.

Your general strategy has been to exit some foreign assets and acquire domestic ones. Will you continue to do that?

Our European assets required support from India. Secondly, our net debt was quite high at ₹1,04,000 crore. That’s why we felt that we had to exit some of those assets, de-leverage the balance sheet and create enough headroom to grow in India. But we managed those objectives without exiting those assets. The compulsions that were there two years ago are not there today. We are focussing on running those assets efficiently, sustainably and profitably.

Does the company have more appetite for acquisitions in near term?

We are in a position today where our existing sites can take us to 45-50 mt. In addition, we also have plans to make steel through the recycling route by setting up scrap recycling facilities. We are comfortable for the next 10-12 years. There is no pressure to chase inorganic growth– we are focussed on organic growth.

Where are you on digital sales?

Aashiyana is doubling every year. Two years ago, we did ₹350-crore business; last year we did ₹750 crore and this year it will be ₹1,500 crore. We also have a very strong order fulfilment process which leverages our dealer and distribution network. People sitting in the US are placing orders for building a house in southern India.

Tell us about your scrap plants plan— is it because of the big push from minister Nitin Gadkari?

We have set up a site in Rohtak which is half a million tonne. Scrapping of automobiles is a two-step process. In the first step, the car is separated from its seats, and in the next step the steel body is separated and scrapped. We don’t want to do anything with the seats, wiring etc. We can shred the steel shell, do a quality check and supply the steel. We are the step two of that process.

Mr Gadkari is speaking about creating dismantling facilities in different districts. Our scrap facility will stick to scrapping only. We have already set one up in the north (India) and in the next few years, we plan to set up one in the south and the west. We are now talking about setting up (to be announced in the next few months) half a million or 8,00,000 tonne steel plant which will process that scrap and convert it into reinforced steel.