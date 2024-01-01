Early-stage start-up investment platform We Founder Circle (WFC) said that it has invested in 207 deals in 162 unique start-ups within 3 years of its operations, in a release.

This year, over 15 start-ups have raised funds, while the platform has given partial exits to three start-ups Further, five partial exit discussions are in the advanced stage, including corporate VCs and acquisition offers.

Over 1,000 investors from over 400 cities and 40 countries have participated in more than 200 deals with over $30 million in investments in last 3 years.

Multi-stage vision

“Our vision is to create a multi-stage global investment framework to encourage innovations and ideas from a pre-seed stage to a growth stage. We have built the technology-driven global investment and networking platform Invstt.com for the start-up and investor ecosystem and supported it with two angel funds,” said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

It has adopted a sector-agnostic approach, supporting start-ups across diverse industries such as Deeptech, Web3, Fintech, Healthtech, Agritech, EV, D2C and more.

“Additionally, this year, we have not only secured the position as the most active angel investment network but also taken another step towards a milestone, by launching two angel funds, one in India and another one in ‘GIFT City’, for cross-border transactions,” said Gaurav VK Singhvi, managing partner at Avinya Ventures and co-founder of We Founder Circle. This year alone, it has invested in over 100 deals.

EvolveX, a global accelerator program by WFC, has also been actively invested in over 25 start-ups this year. Some of these seed-stage start-ups have already shown big success by growing aggressively month on month and have raised next-round funding at higher multiples.

Its tech platform for angels and the start-up community to interact, co-create, and invest seamlessly has empowered both start-ups and investors from across the globe to engage and democratize ecosystem transactions.

Moreover, it claimed that more than 70 such domestic and global networks are using the platform. In just 6 months since its global launch, the platform has managed over $10 million in transactions across 50+ deals.