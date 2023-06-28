Early-stage start-up investment platform We Founder Circle (WFC) says its newly launched Invstt app will help simplify the angel investing process.

Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the app is meant to ease the investing process, from discovery and evaluation to investment transactions and portfolio management, through a user-friendly dashboard-driven experience.

The platform caters to individual angel investors and syndicates.

In the last 100 days, with over 50 syndicates and 30 deals, the platform has garnered funding commitments of $5 million and facilitated transactions worth $3 million, the company said in a press release. Moreover, it has attracted participation from more than 600 investors, contributing to a total fund commitment exceeding $25 million.

“The launch of our app marks a significant milestone for us. With Invstt, creating your own angel network or investor community syndicate is just a few hours’ work. We offer complete managed services along with a great white label product and back it with the fund as a service for both Indian and global investors,” said Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO of We Founder Circle & Invstt.

Going forward, it has set a target of 200 deal transactions by the end of this year.

“Considering that our marketplace is now available both on the web and through our app, it will make transactions easy and help individuals participating in our existing two SEBI and IFSCA-regulated angel funds, catering to both domestic and global investors,” noted Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-Founder of We Founder Circle and Managing Partner, Invstt Trust.