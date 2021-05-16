We Founder Circle to invest up to $150,000 in 40 start-ups in FY22

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
We Founder Circle (WFC), a founders-led early stage start-up investment platform that was born in the midst of the pandemic, plans to invest $50,000 - $150,000 in 40 start-ups for equity stakes upwards of 5 per cent in FY 2022.
WFC has already facilitated funds worth $1.5 million across 16 start-ups by the end of March 2021 including CouchFashion, Geekster, Karnival, Avni, Humus, Stylework and Vidyakul.
Established in August 2020, WFC is a global community of over 1,500 founders and strategic angels from India and 15 countries that have come together to encourage the start-up industry. WFC provides seed funding, business development, and global networking opportunities to start-ups as it believes early-stage start-ups need a lot beyond just financial support to become scalable and stable.
“Being an early stage investor in over 25 start-ups in the last five years, I understand that budding start-ups need our support now more than ever. The pandemic has raised the very question of survival for many, including early stage start-ups. In such a scenario, only a founder can understand the daily challenges that another start-up founder goes through. Given this very reason, we have been able to connect well known founders including - Ashutosh of Beardo, Ankit Mehrotra of Dine Out, Akash of Zypp Electric, Kushang of SupplyNote, Sujata ex-co-founder of SuperButtom, Apaksh of One Impression among others, who have angel invested and mentored start-ups in this stage, through the WFC platform,” Neeraj Tyagi- co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle told BusinessLine.
In the current April – June quarter of FY 2022, WFC aims to facilitate around $1 million worth of funds for 10 start-ups with a focus on edtech, foodtech, fintech and healthtech sectors. “We are planning to launch a global accelerator programme too, in order to catalyse the growth of the domain” said Tyagi.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...