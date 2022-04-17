We will try everything to maintain our number one position: Maruti Suzuki CEO

The country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has recently appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director when the company is facing a lot of competitors and has market share dropped to 43 per cent from 47 per cent. But he believes that many companies/ competitors coming to the Indian market is ‘quite natural’ as there is room for everyone because only three per cent of the population have access to cars. In an interview with BusinessLine, one of his first interactions with the media, Takeuchi shared plans and said that multiple models of electric cars will be coming from 2025 onwards. Edited excerpts:

You come when the market share has dropped and competition from many, especially in the SUV and mid-size sedan (Ciaz) segment. What will be your priority?

I see competitors coming into the Indian market quite natural because in India, only three per cent of the people have access to cars, and my personal goal is to try to keep this joy of mobility to as many people as possible...many people are still waiting to get the touch and feel of mobility. And this is a country where I can achieve my personal goals. From the market share point of view, we are still number one. Our company’s vision is to be the leader in the automotive space and make all the stakeholders happy and comfortable including our customers. I have to try everything to maintain our number one position. Our market share slipped from 47 per cent to 43.4 in the last financial year and this was mainly due to the semiconductor shortage, and we utilised them more for the exports than the domestic market. That is why our exports recorded the highest growth (by more than 2.5 times) in the last fiscal, and we have a back order of more than 2.70 lakh units in India right now. So, if the semiconductor issue comes down, we can increase our sales volumes and the market share to more than 50 per cent. We think the recovery from semiconductors will not be 100 per cent this fiscal also.

You plan to launch the first EV in 2025, whereas others like Tata Motors lead the market. Don’t you think you will be a late entrant?

We are a little behind our competitors in introducing the EV model to the Indian market, but we see that the market demand for those EVs is still limited. Sales of those EVs in the Indian market are still very limited. But, that does not mean we are doing nothing about EVs. We have done a very extensive test of our EV utilising our existing models and putting those batteries and motors and everything into this existing model. We have been doing this test for more than a year with multiple cars in the Indian environment, so we are sure that our EV technology will be good , which is very tough in India. We have already announced a big investment in Gujarat to set up our EV factory and battery localisation. Industry experts say that EVs will make up around 10 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales by 2030, so volume will expand beyond that, and we would like to be the leader in not only ICE vehicles but also in EVs, with multiple products.

Will the EVs be manufactured only from the Suzuki Gujarat plant?

We plan to start from the Gujarat factory because this EV is a strategically important model for the entire Suzuki group globally...we are not only planning to sell this car in India but also exports. And, when we think about exports, the EV is a heafty vehicle. Transporting t to the port, the shorter is better. But, of course, the Haryana plant will be utilised when there is a necessity

How about the pricing...would ₹ 8-10 lakh be possible?

The EV is still very expensive, and for the kind of technologies available, it is quite difficult to make very affordable EV right now. We cannot do with such a product right now...because of the cost of the battery. If customres want a small battery, then it may be possible, but they have a clear mind and are concerned about the limit. If there is charging infrastructure everywhere and wherever you go, if you have quick charging available then very small battery/ less expensive can be marketed and sold.

Apart from EVs, what do you think of hydrogen fuel cells or flex-fuel vehicles, which the government is also talking about right now? Do we see such products too from Maruti Suzuki in future?

I see all the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) must try everything possible to improve the Indian environment. We should all try to make a good contribution to this issue, and to do this, introducing only EVs is not an answer because there are ICE cars also which will keep selling in India. We have to deploy all possible technologies and one is already the CNG, which the government is also pushing very hard with more CNG stations – from 3,300 right now to more than 12,000 across India. For Hydrogen fuel cells l also, infrastructure will be the key because it is not so easy to store and transport. We have no clear information to share right now, but it can be a potential technology for the future so we should study and develop a strategy in line with all other technology options.

What is the status of your partnership with Toyota? Wouldn’t you sell the Toyota brand in your showrooms?

Our cooperation is a win-win situation for both Suzuki as well as Toyota, and good business with Maruti Suzuki India. In India, it is still a small car market, and we have a wide variety/ line-up already. Therefore, we are happy with what we have right now.

What is the status of the new factory site in Haryana? Will you give the current factory to some other OEM for contract manufacturing or other real estate business?

We are in discussions with the government, and it is really with the government right now. There is some detailing to be worked out, and then only we will be able to comment.