Wealth-tech platform Centricity raises $4 million in pre-seed round 

Centricity, a B2B2C wealth-tech platform for independent investment professionals, single family offices (SFO), and corporate treasuries, has raised $4 million in a pre-seed funding round.

The angel round saw participation from the Burman family office (Chowdry associates-Saket Burman, MB Finmart Pvt. Ltd. Mohit Burman and Pradip Burman), Shantanu Agarwal (LNJ Bhilwara group), and Arun Jain (Intellect design arena /Founder-Polaris Software Labs).

“In the first phase, we developed a comprehensive invest-tech platform. In the second phase, the aim is to integrate life and non-life insurance products as well as mortgages. The roadmap for the next 24 months includes developing in-house asset management capabilities and a capital market NBFC,” said Manu Awasthy, founder, Centricity.

The start-up offers plug-and-play solutions for seamless “employee to entrepreneur” (E2E) transitions. It aims to build a comprehensive tech solution for a largely unorganised independent financial advisor (IFA) community and former private wealth professionals who wish to be wealth management solopreneurs.

According to the wealth-tech platform, the funds will be deployed to strengthen teams across technology, investment product, and sales functions as well as increase brand awareness. Additionally, it plans to onboard 1,000–1,500 IFAs in the next 24 months with a combined transaction value of at least $1 billion.

Other angel investors include Devesh Sachdev (Fusion Microfinance), Rajesh Razdan (Devtron Labs), Ankush Nijhawan (TBO), Purrshottam Bhaggeria (Filatex group), Abhay Agarwal (Burman family office) and Pravin Jain/Navin Jain (Supercircle family office).