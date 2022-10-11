The largest manufacturing facility of pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Bachupally here has bagged recognition as part of the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

With this recognition, the facility joins the GLN, a community of over 100 manufacturers that are showing leadership in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0 or 4IR) technologies to drive impact in productivity, workforce engagement, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

“The successful inclusion of our 25-year-old site in Hyderabad as a ‘Digital Lighthouse’ factory is a big milestone in our productivity improvement journey. We are in the process of scaling and replicating this to the rest of our manufacturing network,’‘ said Sanjay Sharma, Global Head of Manufacturing, Dr. Reddy’s.

GLN is a WEF initiative in collaboration with McKinsey & Company. Factories and value chains that join GLN are designated by an independent panel of experts.

‘Accelerating achievement’

Francisco Betti, Head of Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains, WEF, said, ‘‘Lighthouses show that scaling the deployment and adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across multiple factories and business functions is key to accelerate the achievement of their strategic imperatives, such as business growth, resilience and greener operations.”

Proud to announce that the @wef has recognised our largest manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad, as part of its Global Lighthouse Network!



To read more visit - https://t.co/yhOOjY2Sm0pic.twitter.com/lNsbT7zF4D — Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (@drreddys) October 11, 2022

The journey began four years ago when Dr. Reddy’s embarked on an ambitious programme to ‘digitise its core’. This involved upgrade of infrastructure and digitisation of processes for robust and comprehensive data capture.

Real-time data and insights laid the foundation for Project ‘OpsNext’ which was initiated two years ago to transform the plant into an Industry 4.0-driven ‘Lighthouse’ factory as defined by the WEF.

The site saw the deployment of six of the eight technologies of 4IR — advanced analytics, digital twins, robotic process automation, augmented/virtual/mixed reality, digital performance management and industrial internet of things (IIoT).

Identifying productivity aspects

The OpsNext team identified over 40 business results linked use cases impacting various aspects of productivity such as customer service, quality, energy consumption, sustainability, equipment efficiency and people productivity. The company also invested heavily in building people capabilities such as digital and analytics translators, data scientists and data engineers.

In response to business scenarios of price erosion, sustainable manufacturing practices, need for constant vigilance and maintenance of uncompromising standards of quality, the journey has already yielded significant results at the site — 43 per cent manufacturing cost improvement, 30 per cent reduction in production lead time, 41 per cent energy consumption reduction, and a significant dip in quality deviations, the release added.