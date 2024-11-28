Weller Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has debuted in India in select markets.

Hailing from Buffalo Trace Distillery, which the company claims is the oldest continuously operating distillery in the USA, the bourbon whiskey will be available in two expressions - Weller Special Reserve and Weller 12 Years Old.

Adding that India is one of the world’s leading whisky markets, Diego Bianchi, GM, of Emerging Markets & Barrel Select, Sazerac Company, said, “Until now India has not had the opportunity to round out its category with a super-premium wheated bourbon. Weller is a bourbon unlike anything in the Indian market, offering a unique and premium drink experience that stands apart from typical bourbons and other whiskies available today. Wheated whiskey, including Pappy Van Winkle, also proudly made at Buffalo Trace Distillery, has long been renowned as some of the best and most premium bourbon in the world.”

According to the company, Weller 12-Year-Old is the oldest age-stated bourbon distributed in India.

The Weller Bourbon will be available across select markets in India beginning in early December. Weller Special Reserve’s maximum retail price ranges from ₹2,500 in Haryana and ₹4,500 in Mumbai. For Weller 12-Year-Old, the maximum retail price ranges from Rs 5,400 in Haryana and ₹7,750 in Mumbai.

Vijay Kauthekar, Executive Vice President, of John Distilleries Ltd, part of the Sazerac Company family of brands and distilleries, added, “We believe India is ready for high-end, luxury spirits like ultra-aged bourbons. Weller is the perfect brand to pave the way for the category. While historically Indian consumers have been more familiar with other global whiskey categories, Weller provides a new, unique, and expertly crafted American Whisky for consumers to enjoy with friends and family. We’re excited to offer this award-winning bourbon to those ready to explore something distinct and exceptional.”

Kentucky Straight Bourbon, the company said, must be made from at least 51 per cent corn, distilled in new charred oak barrels, crafted in the United States, and aged for at least two years. Weller uses wheat as the secondary grain.