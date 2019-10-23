Wellness brand Pee Safe raises ₹30 crore in Series A funding

When awards divide us
Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand, has raised ₹30 crore in Series A funding led by Alkemi Growth Capital, a health and wellness-focused fund. Pee Safe will use the capital for strengthening R&D, product development and building breadth and depth in distribution.
In the last 30 months, it has disrupted the women’s hygiene products’ segment by introducing environment-friendly products. The brand started with the Toilet Seat Sanitizer category that became a bestseller followed by other products addressing feminine and personal hygiene.
Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe, said Alkemi Growth Capital brings a global understanding of this space. “We are aligned on one common goal – Make Pee Safe a household brand that is synonymous with quality. What started as a journey with one product inspired by my own personal experience, is now a basket of many products inspired by the personal experiences of several thousands of our loyal customer base. Apart from helping with product development and other aspects, the capital infusion will help us support our talent needs in areas such as sales, marketing and finance.”
Alkemi’s spokesperson said, “Personal and home hygiene is an essential category to wellness. As a consumer-oriented and agile brand, Pee Safe is operating in a large, growing market and addressing important areas of concern in the hygiene segment. The team has created innovative, environment-friendly products that resonate with consumers.”
