Welspun Group has acquired the plastic industry market leader, Sintex, for Rs 1,251 crore .

Welspun has been focusing on the building materials category, in addition to its tradition textile business. “Welspun Flooring is emerging in the building materials business with market disrupting strategies, providing flooring solutions in a day. With the combination of flooring, water tanks and other interior solutions such as doors and windows, Welspun is poised to emerge as a strong brand in the category,” according to a press release.

Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman of Welspun, said, “As we strengthen our building materials portfolio and envision a strong domestic footprint with our diverse businesses, the Sintex acquisition is a strategic addition to strengthen our consumer connect and ground presence. The Sintex brand is known for its legacy of quality products.”

