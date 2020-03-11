Companies

Welspun Corp bags offshore pipes supply contract in Australia

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Welspun Corp on Wednesday said it has bagged a major offshore pipes supply contract for a project in Australia from Allseas Marine Contractors. The project is owned by a joint venture, which comprises ConocoPhillips Australia, SK E&S Australia and Santos Offshore.

“Welspun Corp has secured a major offshore pipes supply contract in Australia for the Barossa offshore Development project from Allseas Marine Contractors Australia PTY Ltd,” the company said in a filing to BSE. The contract scope comprises manufacturing and supply of pipes for critical offshore application.

With this recent order, which will be executed from India, the company’s global order book stands at 1,139 kilometre-tonne (kmt) after considering order execution up to February 2020.

The shares of Welspun Corp were trading at ₹115.85 a piece on BSE, down 6.87 per cent from the previous close.

Published on March 11, 2020
Welspun Corp Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Huawei granted another 45 days to do business with US companies