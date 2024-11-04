Homegrown Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Monday said it has bagged two new orders in the US worth ₹1,300 crore for supplying specialised pipes for natural gas pipeline projects.
It aims to execute the order for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in the financial year 2025-26, the company said in an exchange filing.
"Our outlook for the USA market remains extremely positive. We have also participated in a few more projects and are favourably placed in additional 1-2 large projects," the company said.
Part of $5 billion Welspun World, Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.
The company owns and operates a greenfield facility at Anjar, Gujarat having a total production capacity of 5,00,000 metric tonne per annum where it manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes.
