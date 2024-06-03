Homegrown Welspun Corp Ltd on Monday said its associate entity EPIC has signed multiple agreements worth SAR 1.65 billion (about ₹3,670 crore) with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) for the supply of steel pipes.

Welspun Corp said in an exchange filing that the contracts’ duration is 19 months, and their financial impact will be reflected from the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 to the last quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

“Our associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) today announced multi contracts sign off with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) with value exceeding (Saudi Riyal) SAR 1.65 billion (approximately ₹3,670 crore) inclusive of value added tax for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes,” it said.

EPIC is Saudi Arabia’s leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes, Welspun Corp said.