Welspun Flooring launches its first experience centre in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Welspun Flooring Limited has announced the launch of its first experience centre in their manufacturing facility located at Chandanvelly in Hyderabad.

Spread over 9000 square feet., the centre is designed to allow customers to experience the variety, unique features and finishes of Welspun Flooring’s tiles.

Designed by renowned architect, this place displays Click N Lock tiles, Carpets Tiles, Broadloom Carpets and Greens that Welspun Flooring offers, along with an exquisite depiction of their application in different settings.

Mahesh Shah, CEO, Domestic Business, Welspun Flooring, in a statement said: “Through the launch of this experience center, we aim to display all these efforts and give a taste to consumers of how the top-of-the-line flooring tiles are adept enough to change any desired space.”

Welspun Flooring recently launched Spatium6 – a flooring design solution for the “new normal” which is a radical design approach to workplace safety that adheres to the globally accepted norms of ensuring 6 feet distancing, an approach that begins ground-up from flooring.

