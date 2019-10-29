Welspun Flooring strengthens presence, ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Welspun Flooring Limited has expanded its retail network with the launch of 10 stores in Hyderabad and announced it has roped in Big B as its brand ambassador.

Targeting a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in the next 3-4 years, Welspun Flooring is introducing key touchpoints across the country to cater to its discerning consumers with a range of innovative flooring solutions. Welspun has launched a unique campaign – Badal Dalo – to change these prevalent views.

The company on-boarded Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan, as the brand ambassador to deepen its moats and enhance consumer connect.

Mukesh Savlani, CEO, Welspun Flooring said, “We are focusing on and investing heavily behind increasing our retail network across the country. Currently, Welspun Flooring is operating 51 stores across India and plans to establish over 500 stores by 2020."

"These stores will not only showcase range of products but bring in a paradigm shift in the minds of consumers when they think about flooring. With our innovative Click-N-Lock tiles, we have redefined the mechanism of refurbishing space - with minimal efforts required for laying tiles, consumers can change their flooring in a matter of hours without any hassles.” he said.

He added, “With Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador we aim to build vast consumer reach. The ‘Badal Dalo’ campaign highlights Welspun Flooring products that aim to challenge the status quo and offer easy and convenient solutions.”

Welspun Flooring. Part of the diversified Welspun Group, has a manufacturing facility spread over 300 acres in Hyderabad. It aims to manufacture products for residential, hospitality and commercial. While India is a focus market, the company will also start exporting to the US, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asian countries.