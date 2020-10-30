Welspun India net down 7% on higher cost

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
Welspun India (WIL) has reported that its net profit for the September quarter was down 7 per cent at₹188 crore against ₹203 crore in the same period last year, on the back of higher cost.
Income was up 8 per cent at ₹1,993 crore (₹1,837 crore).
Inventory was up sharply at ₹162 crore (₹13 crore), while overall expenses were up 10 per cent at ₹1,739 crore (₹1,582 crore).
Also read: Welspun Flooring looks to expand overseas presence
During the quarter, the company fully recovered from the impact of the Covid-19-induced lockdown and the plants worked at full capacity.
Ebitda during the quarter was flat at ₹405 crore, while it was up 70 per cent quarter on quarter.
Net debt was down at ₹2,380 crore against ₹2,962 crore in March, a reduction of ₹5,82 crore.
After due deliberation, the committee of Independent Directors suggested that Welspun Flooring should continue to be a part of WIL in its formative years. Hence, in line with the recommendation, the company has decided not to pursue the re-alignment plan.
Consumers are still reluctant to resume their normal ‘out of home’ activities and are spending more time at home which is driving the overall demand for home textile products.
With customer demand remaining buoyant and plants running at optimal capacity, the company plans to increase plant capacity by 20 per cent by de-bottleneck manufacturing processes and rebalancing the facilities.
The new fully-integrated Welspun Flooring facility at Telangana will complement and strengthen the existing rugs and carpets manufacturing unit at Vapi.
Also read: Welspun India Q1 net falls 65 per cent to ₹53.75 cr
The company expects the licensed brand and e-commerce business to clock revenue of $100 million each over the next two-three years.
The company will invest about ₹300 crore over the two years to enhance production capacity of spunlace and wet wipes and generate additional turnover of ₹400 crore at optimum capacity utilisation.
BK Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group, said the company has delivered strong profitability, led by global recovery and easing of lockdown restrictions.
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Memories — mostly embarrassing — take residence in the sole cupboard of life
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...