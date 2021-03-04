Welspun India's board approves raising up to $100 mn

Home textiles major Welspun India's board has approved raising up to $100 million (approximately ₹750 crore) in one or more tranches. The board of directors has "approved raising of borrowing of up to a maximum of $100 million in one or more form or instruments, including but not limited to loans, ESG Bonds, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), ECBs, etc, may be raised in form of domestic or overseas issuance... in one or more tranches", Welspun said in a regulatory filing. The board also authorised approaching the shareholders seeking requisite approvals to be obtained by way of a general meeting.

Shares of Welspun India were trading 0.99 per cent higher at ₹71.25 apiece on the BSE.