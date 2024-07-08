Welspun One, an integrated fund and development management platform, has closed its second fund with a corpus of ₹2,275 crore, inclusive of co-investment commitments, it said in a statement.

This fund has already committed nearly 40 per cent of its investible capital across four investments and anticipates committing the remaining capital over the next 3-4 quarters, with a robust pipeline of deals. This will add 8 million square feet to Welspun One’s existing portfolio of 10 msf, taking the total portfolio to 18 msf and which will entail a total project outlay of $1 billion. Welspun One’s focus for the fund is on “new age” warehousing assets, such as urban distribution centers, cold chain, agro logistics, and port and airport-based logistics.

The funds were raised from a diverse pool of 800 limited partners, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporates and domestic institutions.

In its first fund, Welspun One had raised about ₹500 crore in 2021 and combined with the current fund raising it has an investor base of around 1,000 unique investors.

The first fund is fully committed in six assets with a development potential of 7.2 msf across 300 acres of land in five cities pan-India. About half of this is already delivered, with the remaining half scheduled for delivery over the next 4-6 quarters. The portfolio includes marquee clients such as Tata Croma, Delhivery, FM Logistics, Asian Paints and Ecom Express, amongst others. The fund recently delivered its first exit via the sale of its investment in a 13-acre park in NCR, sold to a leading Asia-focused logistics REIT in a transaction valued at ₹90 crore.

Niche sectors

The company said the niche sectors offer the potential for superior returns due to low existing supply, strong demand and growth but limited competition. Examples of such deals include a mixed-use urban logistics development in Thane, MMR, encompassing close to 1 msf with an estimated cost of ₹600 crore, and a partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for the development of industrial and warehousing infrastructure in the JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ) with a development potential of 1.3 msf at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore.

“Our commitment to advancing critical logistics infrastructure is in perfect alignment with India’s strategic objective of reducing logistics costs from 14 per cent to 8 per cent, thereby enhancing the global competitiveness of our industries,” said Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman of Welspun World.