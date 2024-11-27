Welspun One, logistics and industrial real estate manager, said it is investing ₹2,700 crore in a 4.45-million-sq-ft, single-location warehousing and industrial park at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Special Economic Zone in Navi Mumbai.

It was originally envisaged as a 1.2-million-sq-ft park with an investment of ₹700 crore. The project has been expanded both in terms of total area and the investment to cater to the growing export-import demand at the JNPA Port. The project features 3.95 million sq ft of warehousing space, 2.5-lakh-sqft Grade-A office space and 2.5-lakh-sq-ft industrial space.

With an annual throughput capacity of 36,000 TEUs, the facility is officially the largest single-location warehousing and industrial park in India, the company claimed.

Logistics solution

JNPA, handling over a third of India’s maritime traffic, is the largest container port by throughput. Welspun One’s facility would address the demand in the region by offering businesses across sectors such as chemicals, automotive, FMCG, pharmaceutical and electronics with an integrated, cost-efficient logistics solution in a high potential area, it said.

The park is located within 5 km of the port terminals with direct vessel access and is close to critical transport networks such as National Highways, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (West), the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport.

The park features three floors, 12-meter floor-to-floor height, and incorporates 30-ft-wide unidirectional ramps for seamless cargo flow between levels. It has a six-tonne floor load capacity, accommodates over four lakh pallet positions and comes with parking for over 600 trucks.

The facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 5,000 people, it said, adding that as part of a notified SEZ, it also provides occupiers additional benefits such as exemption of Goods and Services Tax, customs duty deferment, faster customs clearance and minimal detention or demurrage risks.

“All of this enables seamless movement of goods and optimised inventory management, resulting in improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings of up to 15 per cent.”

Recently, one of its funds had raised ₹2,275 crore, of which 70 per cent is committed and 45 per cent drawn down.