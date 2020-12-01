Wendy's to scale up restaurant footprint in India

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s Company on Tuesday said it has inked a new strategic partnership with Rebel Foods, while expanding its partnership with its existing master franchise Sierra Nevada Restaurants. This is being done to aggressively scale up the brand’s footprint both online and offline in the country.
Under the new partnership, Rebel Foods in collaboration with Sierra Nevada Restaurants will develop and operate about 250 Wendy’s cloud kitchens across India. At the same time, Sierra Nevada will develop and operate 150 traditional Wendy’s restaurants, the statement added.
Rebel Foods is the leading operator of online restaurants with over 300 cloud kitchens across India, UAE, South East Asia and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Sierra Nevada Restaurants launched Wendy’s in India in 2015 and operates four traditional restaurants and currently operates five cloud kitchens in Delhi-NCR region.
Abigail Pringle, President, International & Chief Development Officer of The Wendy’s Company, said: "This reflects Wendy's commitment to growing our International business in strategic high-growth potential markets through both traditional restaurant expansion and digital innovation with the meaningful addition of approximately 400 restaurants. We look forward to expanding our presence in India and continuing to grow the Wendy’s footprint around the world."
Kallol Banerjee, Co-founder of Rebel Foods, said: "This is a game-changing partnership.. For generations, brands building a national presence relied solely on a brick-and-mortar strategy and made significant investments over decades. By partnering with the Rebel Foods network of existing kitchens in India, Wendy’s will get immediate access to rapid scale across the country, at far lower levels of capital.”
Jasper Reid, CEO of Sierra Nevada Restaurants, said: “We know that convenience is king and customers want Wendy's everywhere. Omni-channel is key and a game-changer for QSR. This collaboration demonstrates Sierra Nevada’s commitment to scale Wendy’s across India.”
Wendy’s and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide.
