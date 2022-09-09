Wesco International to acquire Rahi Systems, a provider of global hyperscale data centre solutions 

Wesco International today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Rahi Systems Holdings, Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Fremont, California for $217 million.

The purchase price represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing 12 months adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Rahi Systems serves the full lifecycle of data centre solutions by helping customers manage and simplify technology. Wesco will combine Rahi with its Communication and Security Solutions (CSS) strategic business unit.

“This acquisition strengthens our leading data centre solution offerings for our global customers,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco in a press statement. “Rahi’s extensive services portfolio, serving the leading global hyperscale data centre providers expand the cross-sell opportunities across our company,” Engel added.

“Rahi has a successful history of above-market growth since its inception. With more than 900 employees in 25 countries, this acquisition provides complementary global coverage and enhances our full suite of data centre solutions for contractors, integrators and end-user customers,” said Bill Geary, Executive Vice-President and General Manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions.

Wesco International, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Established in 2012, Rahi is a global IT solutions provider, systems integrator, and value-added reseller that provides full lifecycle technology solutions across various IT disciplines.