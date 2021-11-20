West Elm enters India

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Global design home retailer West Elm has entered the Indian market. The company has launched two stores here in partnership with Reliance Brands (RBL).
It has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in India this October 2021 at Jio World Drive, followed by a store at the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon this week, said a statement from RBL, a part of Reliance Industries.
West Elm, a Brooklyn-based retailer, is known for its modern designs for the home, offering an array of conscientiously made products including functional furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen and dining, lighting, décor and more.
RBL’s Senior Vice President Puneet Behal said the new West Elm stores are a lifestyle experience where everyone wants to explore and discover the beauty of West Elm designs.
“The brand’s entry into the Indian market is strategic, filling the void of a comprehensive modern lifestyle brand that’s accessible to the design-conscious customer,” he said.
To mark its entry in India, West Elm, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc, has partnered with renowned interior designer, Ashiesh Shah, to create an exclusive capsule collection of handcrafted rugs and cushion covers that are on display at the new store.
“This capsule collection illustrates a set of water-coloured patterns, developed over the years by Ashiesh that resonates with his beliefs and aesthetics as a designer,” it said.
Established in 2007, RBL works with global brands in the luxury to premium segment across fashion and lifestyle.
It has become the most coveted partner of choice for international brands looking to explore the Indian luxury landscape.
Reliance Brands has brought around 35 international brands which include - Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch, Versace, Villeroy & Boch and West Elm.
Last month, RBL had announced to buy a 40 per cent stake in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s MM Styles Pvt Ltd.
