Westlife Development to invest around ₹1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald’s outlets in next 5 years

Westlife Development, the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the west and south of India, on Wednesday said it is planning to invest around ₹800-1,000 crore in the business over the next 3-4 years.

The company will add around 200 additional restaurants in its network and revamp existing stores with enhanced digital capabilities such as self-ordering kiosks and table services.

It will strengthen its leadership position in the burger, chicken and beverage segments further and aid the growth of the organised eating out market, Westlife Development said in a statement.

The American fast-food brand has completed 25 years of operations in the country this year.

“To mark its 25th year in India and to further strengthen its leadership in the burger category…the company is looking to invest ₹800-1,000 crore across the business over the next 3-4 years,” the Westlife Development statement said, quoting its Vice-Chairman Amit Jatia.

Future plans

While unveiling its growth plans for the next few years, he said this investment will go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company’s supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience.

“All these initiatives are expected to create 6,000-8,000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry,” Jatia added.

As of June 30, 2021, Westlife Development, through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL) operates 305 McDonald’s restaurants across 42 cities in the West and South region.

According to him, the next phase of growth for Westlife Development will see the company adopt more cutting-edge technology and data analytical tools as it endeavours to provide a personalised, feature-rich experience to consumers.

“The company is also committed to integrating more ESG practices into its business model to enhance the overall competitiveness of the domestic QSR industry,” he said.