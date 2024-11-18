Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has announced key changes to its Board of Directors to strengthen its growth initiatives and sustainability efforts.

Jitendra Mohandas Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Embassy Group, steps into the role of Non-Executive Chairman, to will focus on strengthening the company’s growth strategies.

Karan Virwani has now taken on the expanded role of Managing Director & CEO.

The company has also appointed Mahua Acharya, former MD and CEO of Convergence Energy Services and Anupa Rajiv Sahney as independent directors. Sahney serves on several corporate and advisory boards, including the Harvard South Asia Institute.

Furthermore, the company ahs also appointed Adnan Ahmad, member of the Board of Directors of WeWork Inc. and senior advisor to Yardi Systems, Inc., to join as Board of Directors, taking over from David Mayland, Vice President, Head of Corporate Development, WeWork Inc.

Commenting on the board changes, Karan Virwani, Managing Director & CEO, WeWork India said, “Our strengthened Board brings together a diverse range of individuals with top-tier experience across critical sectors including real estate, sustainability, finance, and technology.”

“Their deep understanding of corporate governance and experience in private and publicly listed businesses as well as guiding high-growth companies will bring invaluable insights. This enhanced leadership structure strengthens our foundation and positions us to drive sustainable, impactful growth across all aspects of our business as we continue to influence the future of work.”