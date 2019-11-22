Companies

WeWork says it will cut 2,400 jobs globally

Bloomberg New York | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

Long-anticipated layoffs at WeWork have begun, which is part of the struggling office-sharing company’s plan to cut costs after staggering losses.

WeWork said that its workforce reduction will affect 2,400 employees globally. They will receive severance and continued benefits and other forms of assistance, according to an emailed statement.

“We are grateful for the important roles they have played in building WeWork over the last decade,” the company said.

WeWork is seeking to stabilize its business and show a path to profitability after scrapping an initial public offering, and its value plummeted from $47 billion to about $8 billion.

Published on November 22, 2019
employment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Betsy Atkins named OYO independent director