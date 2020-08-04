WhatsApp’s new feature lets users search forwarded messages on the web

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that lets users weed out misinformation by searching ‘Frequently Forwarded Messages’ on the web.

WhatsApp had set a limit on the number of times that a message can be forwarded at one go. It is building upon that by allowing users to cross-check forwarded messages on the web to verify its authenticity.

“We’re piloting a simple way to double check these messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat. Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about content they have received,” said WhatsApp in an official blog post announcing the feature.

“This feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself,” it said.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo in the code of the latest beta version 2.20.94 in March.

It was later confirmed by a WhatsApp spokesperson who, in a statement, said: “We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This feature is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future,” according to a TechCrunch report.

Users can search a particular message on the web by tapping on the magnifying glass icon within the chat.

The feature is currently being rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and the US for users with the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and WhatsApp Web.