WheelsEMI forays into used two-wheeler market

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Two-wheeler financing firm WheelsEMI on Monday announced its entry in the used two-wheeler marketplace to tap emerging opportunities in this space.
The company plans to open over 100 franchisees and onboard one-million customers by 2023, as part of its next phase of journey under a unified brand, ‘Bike Bazaar’, it said in a release.
The pre-owned two-wheeler market in India remains largely unorganised and has a huge potential, the company said.
Bike Bazaar’s focus is to reach the Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of India and formalise the used two-wheeler buying experience, it said.
The company recently underwent a branding exercise to formalise the used two-wheeler ecosystem across India, as per the release.
Complementing two-wheeler financing the brand, Bike Bazaar, aligns with the company’s vision to be the first and the largest two-wheeler lifecycle management company in India, it said.
Bike Bazaar in addition to offering financing of two wheelers, will become a transparent marketplace for pre-owned two-wheelers while offering value across the entire ownership-Ridership cycle, it said.
It is on a hyper growth path with its innovative direct collection model for rural two-wheelers and strategic partnerships with banks and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), said the release.
Bike Bazaar aims to onboard over a million customers by FY24, and develop a network of over 4,000 franchisees during this period.
The company said it also aims to be the largest financier of electric two-wheelers and believes that as much as 30 per cent of all new two-wheelers will be electric vehicles by 2030.
K Srinivas, Co-founder, Bike Bazaar said, “We look forward to our next phase of journey under a unified brand Bike Bazaar. It is a pivotal milestone for the business, representing our vision for our future to become India's largest two-wheeler lifecycle management company.”
With the company's renewed focus on two-wheeler lifecycle services and its pan-India presence and dealer distribution network, “we aim to onboard 1-million customers and grow our loan book to ₹3,000 crore by FY24,” he said.
Since inception, the company said, Bike Bazaar has onboarded more than 1.8 lakh customers and has over ₹5-billion assets under management through its over 1,000 franchisees across India.
Besides, over the last three years, the company has expanded across 13 States and over 100 cities in India with over 1.8 lakh customers.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...