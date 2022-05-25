Whirlpool India net profit down 35 per cent in Q4

Whirlpool India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹84.48 crore, down 35.04 per cent, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with ₹130.06 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1706.91 crore, down 4.07 per cent for the quarter under review.

The consumer durables major said this was due to soft industry demand and rising commodity costs. “Significant part of cost inflation was mitigated by price increase and cost take out action across all work streams,” it added.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share for 2021-22.

Vishal Bhola, Managing Director, Whirlpool India Ltd, said, “Volumes were impacted by soft industry demand in the beginning of the quarter. However an early and intense summer saw a strong comeback in March. Inflation headwinds continue to be a concern but have been addressed through both cost-based pricing and cost actions.”

Full year demand

For the full fiscal year of FY22, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹567.37 crore, up 61.26 per cent, compared to the previous fiscal year which includes one-off gain due to the Elica acquisition. Revenue from operations for the full fiscal year stood at ₹6,196.57 crore, up 5.02 per cent.

During the financial year, the company acquired additional stake of 38.25 per cent in Elica PB Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances Pvt Ltd for a consideration of ₹424.8 crore taking its total shareholding in Elica India to 87.25 per cent. “Upon the acquisition, Elica India has become a subsidiary of the company. As per requirements of Ind AS, the company has fair valued its existing interest in Elica India and recognised a gain of ₹324.6 crore in the statement of profit and Loss of consolidated financial statements,” it added.

Arvind Uppal, Chairman, Whirlpool of India Ltd, said, “The normalisation of post Covid demand along with high inflation across the board has hurt the durable industry. Growth vs profitability needs to be balanced and recent fiscal actions by the government should help soften the impact. Whilst this turbulent period is not over we have managed to tide over the most difficult part and remain confident about the future.”