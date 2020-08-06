Whirlpool India Q1 profit falls 92% to ₹16 cr

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹15.75 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, down 91.82 per cent compared to ₹192.67 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
The company said its performance in the first quarter was impacted by the Covid--induced lockdown in April-May period but that it witnessed strong recovery in demand in June.
In a statement, Vishal Bhola, Managing Director, Whirlpool of India Ltd, said that the lockdown severely impacted the company’s sales in the peak summer months of April and May. “Once markets opened up, there was a strong comeback in June with all our categories showing healthy double-digit competitive growth over last year. Whirlpool launched a slew of innovations in the quarter...We feel confident that Whirlpool will continue its momentum as markets stabilise over the next few months,” he added.
Total income, in the quarter under review, stood at ₹1,041.24 crore, down 47.98 per cent, as against ₹2,001.63 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal
Arvind Uppal, Chairman, Whirlpool of India Ltd, said the company has announced a profit despite the lockdown this quarter. “Whirlpool has executed extremely well in the face of significant challenges on several fronts. We believe the home appliance industry will be one of the gainers in the current market and remain confident about our business going forward,” he added.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...